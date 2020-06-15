FC Barcelona coach Quique Setien has not yet decided whether their Uruguay striker Luis Suarez is ready to return to the team’s starting line-up.

Setien started Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and February recruit Martin Braithwaite in the 4-0 win at Real Mallorca over the weekend.

Suarez, who already scored 11 league goals this season, came off the bench for a 30-minute cameo in the second half.

Suarez was initially set to miss the majority of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery in January before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.





“I’ve not decided if Luis Suarez will start tomorrow (Tuesday). I have to talk to him,” Setien told reporters in a virtual news conference on Monday.

“We have to be very cautious. It’s normal to have muscular injuries after a long injury layoff.

“Griezmann has played almost every game. There are indeed more players now and the minutes will have to be shared…

“Griezmann will continue to play a leading role. He is an important player.

“Except in very specific cases due to their hierarchy, I don’t consider players to be starters or substitutes. I want everyone to participate… Any player can be on the pitch from the beginning.”

Setien said rotation would be key as the fixture crunch would lead to player fatigue.