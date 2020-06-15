By Taiwo Okanlawon

Billionaire businesswoman and Famfa Oil CEO, Folorunso Alakija, says the late former beauty queen, Ibidun Ighodalo, was like a daughter to her.

Mrs Alakija said in a tweet on Monday that she received the news of Ibidun’s death with ‘deep sorrow’.

She wrote: “It is with deep sorrow that I received the news of Ibidunni’s death yesterday. Ibidunni was like a daughter to me, she would call me ‘Mama Mia’. The world has lost a gem and I will forever cherish the sound of her sweet voice. Rest on in the arms of our Father in Jesus Name.”





Ibidun died on Sunday of suspected cardiac arrest in Port Harcourt, Rivers State at the age of 39.

Born Ibidunni Ajayi, the former Face of Lux was founder of events company, Elizabeth R.

She also ran the Ibidun Ighodalo Foundation which supported couples with challenges having children.