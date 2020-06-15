Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Monday said a total overhaul of the Ondo state fire service would ensure improved service delivery.

He disclosed in Akure during an inspection of the scene of a fire disaster at Oba Nla area in Akure metropolis.

Earlier, there was a fire outbreak in that area on Sunday night. Twenty houses and five shops were destroyed in the fire incident.

The governor explained that the total overhaul would also ensure that security of property and lives be enhanced due to rapid response by the fire service team.





Furthermore, the State Emergency Management Agency would be mandated to assess the level of damage to compensate the victims.

“Nobody knows what caused this. There was no electricity and all the shops were closed because it was night time.

“There should be equipment which will ensure that the fire servicemen will be able to do their job effectively and timely too. Fire service is a must,” he said.

An eyewitness, Chukwuma Chinoso, expressed shock on the incident because there was power outage before the incident.

“None of the shops was selling gas or flammable commodities, and with the power outage, it could not have been an electric spark.

“We called the fire servicemen severally, but they said they had no water, logistics and even fuel,” he said.