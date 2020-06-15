The Federal Government has suspended the operations of the airline which conveyed musician, Naira Marley and a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah, to Abuja.

This is coming 24 hours after Naira Marley and Kim Oprah flew to Abuja and thrilled party-goers at the Jabi Lake Mall, which was marred with intense criticism.

The event which was meant to be a “drive-in concert”, was organized by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival, and sponsored by Glenfiddich.

According to Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Monday during the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 disclosed that the flight which took the singer to Abuja from Lagos was approved for a different purpose.





He said the flight was to convey a judge from Lagos to Abuja and back on official assignment and that the flight operator violated approval.

The minister said the operations of the flight company have been suspended indefinitely and would also be fined.

He added that the flight captain will also be sanctioned for providing false information.

“Going forward we will escalate the mechanisms we have in place, and we will be stricter in our approvals (and enforcement),” he said.