New York rapper 6ix9ine has landed another hit as new Nicki Minaj collaboration “Trollz” garnered the biggest 24-hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history.

TROLLZ surpassed the numbers made by “GOOBA” – Which was 6ix9ine’s first single since being released early from prison and under house arrest amid coronavirus concerns.

TROLLZ had earlier made history in nine-minute of its release as it breaks the record for the fastest number 1 song on the US iTunes.

The track is also expected to land a second UK Top 10 hit in the space of a month as it opens as the week’s highest new entry at Number 5.





“Trollz” was released on Friday (June 12).

The single was accompanied by a colorful visual, which was shot at 6ix9ine’s house.

Tekashi, in his usual high spirit on the track, said “I know you don’t like me, you wanna fight me/You don’t want no problems at your party? Don’t invite me,” he raps. “I don’t worry ’bout you niggas, please stop talking ’bout me/Always talkin’ bout me ’cause you looking for the clouty.”

Nicki didn’t hold back any punches either.

She said: “Somebody ushered this nigga into a clinic/My flow is still sick, I ain’t talkin’ a pandemic/I write my own lyrics, a lot of these bitches gimmicks/They study Nicki style, now all of them wanna mimic.”

However, Nicki had earlier announced that a portion of the newly released effort will benefit the Bail Project Inc. – an organization that assists low-come individuals with securing bail while they await trial.