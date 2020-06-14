Elections are a common activity all over the world. Associations, groups, and countries hold elections periodically to replace leaders.

Last year, millions of people from all over the world took part in elections.

Canada, Nigeria, South Africa, and Ukraine are some of the countries that held elections in 2019.

Here are ten elections to watch in 2020.





1. Taiwanese Presidential Election (January 11)

The 2020 Taiwanese national election took place in Taiwan on January 11, 2020. William Lai and Tsai Ing-wen won the January elections. About 74 percent of registered voters participated in the legislative exercise.

2. Guinea Legislative Elections (March 22)

The elections were initially scheduled for February but they were postponed to March 22, 2020. A mixed-member system was used to elect the 114 National Assembly members. But, opposition parties boycotted the elections.

3. South Korean Legislative Elections (April)

Three hundred South Korean National Assembly members were elected on April 15. Of these, 47 were from several proportional party lists while 253 were from first-past-the-post constituencies. The Platform Party and the Democratic Party won 180 seats.

4. Israeli General Election (March)

Members of the twenty-third Knesset were elected on March 2, 2020. Before then, there was a political stalemate between Blue & White and Likud. But, the two parties agreed to rotate the Prime Minister position periodically.

5. Singaporean Parliamentary Elections (May)

Singaporeans elected Members of Parliament on April 14, 2021. The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee made several changes to some constituencies early this year. Citizens aged 21 and above are allowed to take part in the next elections.

6. Ethiopia’s General Election (August)

Ethiopia was supposed to elect its House of People’s Representatives members on August 29, 2020. But, it delayed the election due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Member parties of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front dissolved the coalition on December 1, 2019.

7. The United States General Election (November 3)

Donald Trump’s first term, as President of the United States, will end in November. He has the full support of Republicans. The sitting president requires a win in the Electoral College to have a better chance to be reelected. People who engage in U.S election betting predict that Trump might win the November 3 election if he wins the support of several Democrats senates.

8. Myanmar’s General Election (November)

Myanmar held its last general election in 2015 in which the National League for Democracy Party won most seats in the parliament. The military got 25 percent of all seats. Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner is under sharp criticism for denying that the Rohingya genocide took place.

9. Hong Kong Legislative Council Elections (September)

The Legislative Council Elections were planned to take place in September. But, Hong Kong has witnessed many protests since last year as some citizens are opposing the extradition bill. They are accusing China of contravening the one country, two systems assurance it made in 1997.

10. Burkina Faso’s Parliamentary Elections (November 2020)

Burkina Faso held its last elections in 2015 and it has faced many terrorist attacks since then. In the last elections, many people protested against Blaise Compaore’s dictatorial rule. Rock Marc Christian Kabore, the sitting president, has expressed his interest in seeking re-election this year.

Elections are a vital part of our society. Some contenders spend huge sums of money campaigning.

Some countries often hold peaceful elections while others experience chaos. At times, it is common to hear of a particular leader who wants to extend their term limits instead of resigning.

Taiwan, Guinea, Israel, Hong Kong, the United States, Myanmar, Singapore, Ethiopia, and Burkina Faso are some of the nations that will hold elections in 2020