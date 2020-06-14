A 42-year old passenger on board an Air India flight from Lagos to Mumbai died under unclear circumstances.

Report said the passenger displayed symptoms of fever before boarding the aircraft.

According to India Today, the passenger was seen shivering inside the flight, and that he informed the Air India crew that he had malaria.

According to the report, crew of the Air India flight had also provided him oxygen as he was finding it difficult to breathe.





It quoted sources as informing that the passenger collapsed while bleeding from his mouth and died on board the flight.

The flight landed at the Mumbai Airport at 3:40 am, the medium added.

Air India has, however, said that the passenger died of “natural causes”. It denied that the passenger had a fever.

The newspaper quoted Air India’s statement saying, “A passenger aboard AI1906 of 13th June, 2020, from Lagos to Mumbai passed away due to natural causes today.”

“A doctor on board along with our crew, who are trained to handle such medical emergencies, made a valiant attempt to revive the pax, aged 42, who had suddenly collapsed, through resuscitation etc.

“But all their efforts went in vain. He was declared dead on board by the attending doctor.

“The MIAL doctors attended to the pax after the flight landed and after all the procedures were complete, the body was sent to a hospital as per protocol.

“Relatives of the deceased were informed and aircraft taken for full fumigation as per norms.”