By Michael Adeshina

PDP Chieftain and Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday played host to his embattled Edo counterpart Godwin Obaseki at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

Details of the meeting were sketchy but there were speculations the meeting is connected with the political future of Obaseki, who was disqualified from contesting the primaries of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Edo.

See more photos from Obaseki’s visit to Wike below:





However, the embattled governor has revealed that he will be meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari before making his next move.