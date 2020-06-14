By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has shared her opinion about marital rape, implying that it is not possible for a husband to rape his wife.

The 32-year-old had on Saturday shared a video with husband, MC Fish, in which they talked about a friend of Anita’s who had opened up to her about her husband forcing himself on her.

Anita said, “Someone told me something she said her husband raped her, she said, Anita what do I do? should I go to the police? Which one be say your husband rape you? Are you mad?…”





Her husband then tried to explain the meaning of consent to her, saying, “Its true cuz they say rape is sexual intercourse without consent…”

She replied, “Rape is for people you don’t know…”