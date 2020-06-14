By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley on Saturday defied the social distancing order at Abuja concert where his fans trooped to the venue in their numbers amid Coronavirus pandemic.

The concert which was initially meant to be a ‘drive-in’ concert was hosted by Kim Oprah, a former Miss Tourism Nigeria, and Big Brother Naija housemate.

Excited Fans took no notice of the social distancing rule as there was a large number of people at the venue and a few had their PPE’s(Personal Protection Equipments).





Earlier, Naira Marley was seen arriving at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja with an ex-BBNaija housemate, Kim Oprah who hosted the concert.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner had announced that he will be performing at a ‘Play Drive-In Concert’ at Silverbird Entertainment Center with guests in their cars but from the video online, the rules were broken.

This is coming weeks after Naira Marley was arrested and charged before Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba for flouting COVID-19 order alongside former governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi.

The singer and politician were guests at the party hosted by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, Nigerian singer, and producer, better known as JJC Skillz.

The couple went against both Lagos State and Federal government orders on as they hosted a house party in celebration of JJC Skillz’s birthday amidst coronavirus lockdown.

The party was crowded with popular faces such as Naira Marley and Eniola Badmus in attendance.

The Lagos State Government later withdrew charges against them after the singer and the politician agreed to tender an apology to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu violating the directive to stay at home.