Chief Tom Amioku, a former commissioner representing Delta State on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has died.

It was gathered that he died on Saturday after a brief illness.

Before his death, Amioku has been absent from political activities for a long while.

The deceased held other positions, including being a Vice Chairman of the PDP in Delta Central Senatorial district.





He was also former Commissioner for Works in Delta state.