Naira Marley

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians are calling for the arrest of musician, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, and a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah over Abuja concert held on Saturday despite COVID-19 gathering restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The event which was meant to be a “drive-in concert”, held at Jabi Lake Mall Car Park was organized by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival, and sponsored by Glenfiddich with tickets sold between the prices of N20,000 and N250,000.

In a trending video, excited Fans took no notice of the social distancing rule as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), because there was a large number of people at the venue and a few had their PPE’s(Personal Protection Equipments).


Similarly, Naira Marley and Kim Oprah were both seen alighting from a private plane at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja despite restrictions placed on air travels by the Presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram

Naira Walk

A post shared by Naira Marley (@nairamarley) on

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to criticise the actions of Naira Marley.

They described the concert as a setback to Nigeria’s fight against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.