By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians are calling for the arrest of musician, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, and a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah over Abuja concert held on Saturday despite COVID-19 gathering restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The event which was meant to be a “drive-in concert”, held at Jabi Lake Mall Car Park was organized by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival, and sponsored by Glenfiddich with tickets sold between the prices of N20,000 and N250,000.

In a trending video, excited Fans took no notice of the social distancing rule as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), because there was a large number of people at the venue and a few had their PPE’s(Personal Protection Equipments).





Similarly, Naira Marley and Kim Oprah were both seen alighting from a private plane at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja despite restrictions placed on air travels by the Presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to criticise the actions of Naira Marley.

They described the concert as a setback to Nigeria’s fight against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Somebody approved the Naira Marley concert

2. Somebody approved the non-essential flight to Abuja

3. Somebody approved a bottle of hard liquor per ticket

4. Somebody didn’t stop the concert when it lost control

6. Somebody should be sacked this morning…if somebody is serious — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) June 14, 2020

Naira Marley did not force anybody to attend the concert. what is the work of FCT Authorities ???. The organizer should be hold responsible for this action!!!

pic.twitter.com/Pmnnihd0Wm — Sinzu Kobz ❼ (@Mistakobz) June 14, 2020

Naira Marley went to perform at a show hosted by kim oprah.

i just have one question, how come he is the one being dragged and not kim oprah?

what about the people that went to the show? — • General Zee 🎭 • (@heisTactic) June 14, 2020

This unfortunate concert by Naira Marley was put together by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El'Carnival and was proudly sponsored by Glenfiddich. Silverbird Entertainment Centre was the venue while Nairabox and Ariiya sold the tickets. There, you have your Covidiots! https://t.co/A8K347Vfy8 — Demola Of Lagos (@OmoGbajaBiamila) June 14, 2020

Naira Marley was at Funke Akindele’s house during total lockdown. He was at Abuja during interstate ban. He performed at a concert even though it’s prohibited at the moment. Don’t tell me bullshit, that guy might look like a sickler but he get mind. No mannaz — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) June 14, 2020

Most of you have resumed work. Some of you goto the market daily.

Some of you are tweeting from church but you’re bashing Naira Marley for performing in a show he was paid to attend. You all forget that artists need money too just like you all do!! 😒 — 𝗕𝗔𝗗𝗠𝗔𝗡 ⚔️ (@_chukkysmiles) June 14, 2020

Why should Naira Marley (who seem to like so much walaha) be arrested again when we watched on TV how several government officials who work with the president flout the lockdown rules and nothing happened to them? The Aisha Buhari issue is also about an SA flying around. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 14, 2020

Many are saying Who’s the president between Naira Marley and Buhari cos they don’t understand what happened at Abuja yesterday 🙄 The citizens are jst stubborn for no reason. Even Trump no fit hold Americans that lead protests. 🤣 Remember Funke Akindele case was not up to dis! — M i a 🧣 (@sisimiaa) June 14, 2020

Pls @hadisirika investigate the domestic flight that brought Naira Marley to Abuja. Was the flight for humanitarian / pharmaceutical issues @FAAN_Official . We need explanation . — Woye (@woye1) June 14, 2020

Naira marley need to be taught a good lesson, nigga used his influence to be give false alarm abt coro in 9ja and get away with it, He attended funke Akindele's house party and get away with it and now he performed at the Capital yesterday??? E be things shaa. — Al'ameen✨ (@Al_ameen_Yabo) June 14, 2020

Naira Marley just proved to us we don’t have any governing system in Nigeria — Dehkunle of Africa assistant 🐐💧 (@DehkunleA) June 14, 2020

I know Naira Marley stays in Lagos and not Abuja. How did he fly to Abuja when there’s still a travel ban in Nigeria? — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) June 14, 2020

So KimOprah hosted Naira Marley’s concert yesterday but will be wearing nose masks at bbnaija reunion. Interesting 🤔 — Arizona (@_MzJayde) June 14, 2020

So Naira Marley is just using Naija Govt to rub it upandan?? Something wey dem no born am well to try even in Rwanda… nawa o! 🤔 — Olufunke Lawson (@bravefacefunkie) June 14, 2020