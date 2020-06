Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up two more as Barcelona won 4-0 at Mallorca on Saturday on their return to La Liga action after a three-month interruption to the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arturo Vidal gave Barcelona a second-minute lead and Martin Braithwaite and Jordi Alba added further goals before Messi wrapped up the win at the death, leaving the league leaders five points clear of title rivals Real Madrid, who play on Sunday.

AFP