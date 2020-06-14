“Life must go on” were the words of the Senior Pastor, Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, as he conducted funeral service hours after receiving news of the death of his wife, Ibidunni Ighodalo

The cleric, who conducted the funeral service of Deji Modupe Johnson, the grandson of industrialist, Razak Okoya, on Sunday morning said he was shattered by the death of his wife but life must go on.

At the funeral, the cleric spoke about how transient life is and how important it is to live in accordance with the will of God.

However, Ituah who is normally cheerful and charismatic was sombre and quite philosophical during the service.





He said, “For the past 72 and 84 hours, everywhere tensed, confused, frightening, and disturbing but here we are today. I mean, if they had told us last week Sunday that we will be here to celebrate Ayodeji’s life, we’ll say it’s not possible…

“But here we are right now and here he is. And of course, a lot of you know that I really shouldn’t be here but that’s how life is. So, this morning, I received a call that shattered my life but life must go on.”