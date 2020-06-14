The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has affirmed Lagos state as the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria after it recorded 7,035 cases.

The health agency disclosed on Sunday during its Situation Report for June 13.

It said that Lagos recorded 195 new infections on June 13, increasing the number to 7,035 cases.

According to the health agency, Lagos recorded no death and discharge on the reported day, thus its number of deaths and discharges remain at 82 and 1,137 respectively.





“As it stands, Lagos remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with 7,035 of the 15,682 confirmed cases in Nigeria,” NCDC said.