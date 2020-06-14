A video posted on Instagram showing the Ighodalos, Ibidunni and Ituah playing lovey-dovey has gone viral.

It was posted four days ago by Ibidunni_Ighodalo fan page.

It has a caption:”Always so hard to say goodbye to my Popino….Love you too much baby….See you soon”.

The caption suggests that the video was shot before Ibidunni embarked on the journey to Port Harcourt.





It reflects the pain of one leaving sight of each other.

Ibidunni and Ituah married 13 years ago.

The ex-beauty queen died this morning in her hotel room, leaving Ituah and their two children shattered.

Watch the video:

Asue Ighodalo, brother of Ituah issued an obituary on behalf of the family:

“The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today.

“As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time. All information of burial proceedings will be provided in due course.”