By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Secretary to Borno State Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda, has disclosed that Governor Babagana Zulum has executed 326 capital projects across the state in one year.

According to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the administration also implemented 49 policies and programmes.

”Some of the projects executed by the administration under Gov. Babagana Zulum are the construction of 6,544 sub-urban and low-cost houses in 12 Local Government Areas of the state for resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees.





”The 133 boreholes, 37 new primary healthcare centres in 17 Local governments, 30 new and rehabilitated roads, and the ongoing construction of the first flyover in Maiduguri,” he said.

On security, Jidda said that 300 surveillance vehicles were procured and distributed to security agencies and volunteers in the state.

The SSG said that commissioners would conduct sectoral briefings with more details on the projects executed in their respective ministries from June 15.

NAN