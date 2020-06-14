The Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council has unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the group, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Agubuzu said that the entire body took the unanimous decision on June 8 during its extra-ordinary meeting in Enugu.

He said; “The traditional rulers in Enugu State are satisfied with the manner and style of governance of His Excellency, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Governor of Enugu State, and thereby pass a unanimous vote of confidence on him.





“We, the traditional rulers do hereby implore all indigenes of Enugu state and indeed the general public to avoid any form of distraction which will affect governance in the state.

“The traditional rulers call on all concerned to support His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his devoted service toward continued delivery of democratic dividends,’’ the chairman said.

He further said that the royal fathers endorsed the proactive measures and initiatives put in place by Ugwuanyi in handling security and COVID-19 challenges in the state.

“The traditional rulers appeal to the Federal Government, WHO, NCDC and the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to continue to support the good works being done in the state to stem the tide of COVID-19,’’ he added.