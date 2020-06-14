Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has condoled with the Obada family over the death of Maj.-Gen. John Obada (rtd).

Okowa expressed the condolence in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifejiaka, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

The governor expressed grieve over the demise of the retired general, saying that it was devastating.

He prayed to God to grant the family, the Agbarho community and the entire Urhobo nation the fortitude to bear the great loss.





“Obada’s death is devastating especially this time that the nation is in dire need of wise counselling of retired top military personnel to solve the avalanche of security challenges currently faced by the country.

“As a people, we are extremely proud of the outstanding contributions of Obada to the Nigerian Army where he served as Aide-De-Camp to Nigeria’s first President, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, from 1964 to 1966.

“He was also Commander, Training Command, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna, 1971 to 1975; General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Enugu, known then as 4th Infantry Division, Nigerian Army.

“Obada had an illustrious military career and served the nation with all his heart, with full dedication and commitment to duty.

“He acted as Chief of Air Staff (COAS) from 1970 to 1971 and was Federal Commissioner for Works and member, Supreme Ruling Council.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and the people of Delta, I send my deepest condolences to the Obada family, the Urhobo nation and the people of Agbarho where he hailed from,” Okowa said.