FBN Holdings (FBNH) Plc, has won the 2020 Best Corporate Governance in Nigeria Award put in place by the World Finance magazine.

Mr Urum Kalu Eke, FBNH Group Managing Director, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

World Finance is renowned for its coverage and analysis of the global financial services industry, international business, and the global economy.

“FBN Holdings is winning this award for the second consecutive year on the back of its strong corporate governance practices and outstanding leadership in the Nigerian financial services industry.





“Winning the award in quick succession is a demonstration of not only the strength of our corporate governance practices but also its resilience.

“As a holding company, we emphasise the highest standards in corporate governance across all operating entities in our quest to deliver value to our numerous stakeholders.”

World Finance has been celebrating corporate achievements in the areas of corporate governance, innovation, and market leadership in the financial services sector across all the regions of the World in the past 13 years.

FBN Holdings is the non-operating financial holding company of one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in Africa.

It is a diversified financial services group that offers a broad range of products and services, including commercial banking, merchant banking and asset management and insurance to millions of customers.

It oversees business groups that collaborate to deliver innovative financial solutions.

The bank and the non-bank subsidiaries of the holding company operate in Nigeria, as well as through overseas branches, subsidiaries and representative offices across the world.