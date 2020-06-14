By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has revealed that he will be meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari before making his next move after his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the state.

The governorship screening committee of the APC Friday rejected his candidacy, alongside Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

The disqualification was announced by the chairman of the screening committee, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba at a press conference in Abuja.





Obaseki who is seeking a second term in office, also said he is still consulting with his supporters.

The governor who described his disqualification as an act of injustice, via his Twitter handle on Sunday, also said he’s consulting with his supporters.

“I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee,” he wrote.

“I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari.”

