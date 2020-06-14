China has demanded that hospitals in Beijing offer more tests to screen fever patients for novel coronavirus infections.

The order came as the capital city began to register new cases.

Gao Xiaojun, spokesperson of Beijing’s health commission said all hospitals must perform nucleic acid and antibody tests.

They must also perform a CT scan and a routine blood test on patients with a fever.





The city had previously made nucleic acid tests compulsory for patients visiting fever clinics.

Gao said at a press conference on Sunday morning that fever clinics are forbidden from turning away patients.

They must monitor patient numbers and report to authorities if an abnormal surge is detected.

The official also said hospitals are required to beef up the protection of medical workers.

They are also required to disinfect facilities and screen medics at hospitals that have received COVID-19 patients.

The string of measures were rolled out after Beijing confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Thursday, according to Gao.

On Friday, the Chinese capital reported six confirmed cases.

On Saturday, the figure climbed to 36, along with one new asymptomatic case.

Officials said the 36 confirmed cases were all related to Xinfadi, a wholesale market in south Beijing.