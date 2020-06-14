President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the death of Ibidunni Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House in Lagos.

In a statement by special adviser, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he shares the pain and sorrow of the Ighodalo family over Ibidun’s sudden death.

Buhari prayed for God’s comfort for the entire family, friends and members of Trinity House.

President Buhari recalled that “Pastor Ighodalo is one person who faithfully prays for the country, and the government”.





He also noted that Ituah Ighodalo sent him a personal letter of condolence when his former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari passed away in April.

“Please accept my condolence.

“May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss and strengthen you at this trying time,” President Buhari said.

Ibidunni Ighodalo died today in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was suspected she died of cardiac arrest.