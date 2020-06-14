By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular media mogul and publisher of Ovation International, Dele Momodu has revealed that he chose former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the presidency in 2019 because President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was not offering anything and had no changes as promised.

Momodu said this in an interview on The Osasu Show, discussing ‘Media as Gatekeepers of Democracy’, on Friday.

The former presidential candidate (2011) also stated that the present administration had crippled the independence of both the National Assembly and the judiciary.





According to him, Nigeria was not practicing democracy but Pseudo-democracy.

“APC did not show capacity for the change that they promised in 2015, and after a few interactions, interventions and writing columns and open letters to the president, I could see that nothing was changing, of course, I had to try the next person which was Atiku Abubakar

“The next person that PDP produced was Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Unfortunately, he didn’t have the firepower because the other people already had their own template by which they were going to win the election.

“The ruling party-controlled INEC, they controlled the military, we saw the rehearsal from Osun State, we all raised alarm that this is no longer democracy.”

He also criticised the Senate leadership, adding that the National Assembly had become the bride of the executive, and the judiciary is currently experiencing a “rape”.

Watch full interview;