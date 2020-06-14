By Anadolu Agency

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has committed suicide. He was 34.

Police confirmed the death at his Mumbai home on Sunday.

The award-winning actor, who played Indian skipper MS Dhoni in the cricketer’s biopic, was found hanging at his residence.





His death followed that of his manager Disha Salina, who also committed suicide.

The reason for Rajput’s suicide is yet to be confirmed.

Post-mortem reports are being awaited, according to Mumbai Police.

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us,” said a statement by Rajput’s publicist.

“We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

“We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

The actor’s former manager, Disha Salian, died last Monday after a fall from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

The police are investigating both cases.

In a career spanning over a decade, Rajput gave some outstanding performances in movies including Kedarnath, Kai Po Che and Shuddh Desi Romance, among others.

An engineering topper by education, Rajput’s last film Chhichhore was a blockbuster.

People from all walks of life – actors, ministers, cricketers, his fans, and cinema lovers – have paid tributes to the Bollywood actor.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “A bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances.”

“Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans,” Modi added.