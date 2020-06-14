A suspect has been arrested in the killing of Azeezat Shomuyiwa, a 29-year old pregnant student of the University of Ibadan.

Azeezat was reportedly murdered in Ijefun, Akinyele area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, two weeks ago.

She was found dead in her home with injuries showing that her head was smashed with stone. She was seven months pregnant as at the time of her death, according to THE NATION’s reports.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Oyo State Police Command, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.





Azeezat Shomuyiwa and another female, 18-year old Barakat Bello, were murdered in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State two weeks ago.

Fadeyi said the suspect was in the police custody assisting in the investigation.

“We are working to make sure that others in connection with the incident are arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“The Criminal Investigation Department is still on the case. The suspect is for Azeezat’s case. Efforts are on regarding the other Case”, the PPRO reportedly said.