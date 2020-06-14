The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said that the death sentence and castration of rape offenders are not sufficient to end incessant rape cases in the country.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the ASUU National President, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Sunday.

Ogunyemi said that the death sentences and other stiffer punishment imposed on armed robbers by the Federal Government had not yielded desirable result or end armed robbery in the country.

He attributed incessant cases of rape to poor governance, noting that the individual may have problems and that the society also has to be blamed.





“The country has to balance the two by looking at how best we can reform and how best the nation can create the environment to minimise the manifestation of this prevalent.

“How do we create an environment where people will express their frustration on people by oppressing the innocent girls or women in the society,” Ogunyemi said.

According to him, rape is a form of pervasion and abnormal way of behaving caused by psychological dislocation or mental problem exhibited by the rapist.

Instead of a death sentence, Ogunyemi advocated for a life sentence, saying that the offender could end up becoming an advocate against rape.

This, he said, would help to reduce the recurrence of rape in the country.