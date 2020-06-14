Rapists struck again in Sasa area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, killing another female student, Grace Oshiagwu, after molesting.

The 21-year old Grace was said to be a National Diploma (ND) I student of Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State.

The incident occurred just two weeks after 18-year old Barakat Bello and 29-year old Azeezat Shomuyiwa were also murdered in Akinyele area of the city.

According to THE NATION, Oshiagwu was raped and killed on Saturday at her parents’ residence around Idi Ori, Sasa.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, the command said its teams had swung into action on the incident.





The newspaper which reported Fadeyi’s statement said he did not confirm that she was raped.

“One Grace Oshiagwu ‘f’ aged 21 years was macheted on her head in a church mission building at Idi-ori Area Shasha off expressway by unknown assailant (s) on Saturday, June 13th about 3.00 pm.

“ Investigation has commenced into the matter and the Police tactical teams are on the trail of the assailant(s).

“While efforts intensified, we want to continue to solicit for credible information from members of the communities around the area and the general public to unravel the misery behind these dastard killings”.

Fadeyi reportedly added that her corpse had been deposited at Adeoyo State Hospital Ring Road, Ibadan for autopsy.