Rtd Major-General Orho Obada, a former Federal Commissioner for Works is dead.

His demise brings to three, the number of prominent Deltans who died in the past week.

Obada who hailed from Agbarho Kingdom in Ughelli North, Delta, reportedly died Saturday night, after a brief undisclosed ailment.

The retired military officer was reported to have fallen sick early last week.





Sources within Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), confirmed his demise on Sunday.

Until his death, Obada was the chairman, Board of Trustee of the apex socio-cultural body of the Urhobo people, UPU.

Among other military formations, he once served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Enugu. In 1977, he retired from the Nigerian Army.