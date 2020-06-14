By Agency Report
While COVID-19 patients in Nigeria are treated free of charge, in the United States a 70-year-old survivor has been billed a heart-stopping $1.1 million(N434m) by the hospital that treated him.
According to Seattle Times, the survivor, Michael Flor was admitted to a hospital in capital of State of Washington, on March 4.
He stayed for 62 days — at one point coming so close to death that nurses held up the phone so his wife and children could say goodbye.
But he recovered.
He was discharged on May 5 to the cheers of nursing staff — only to receive a 181-page bill totalling $1,122,501.04.
The bill includes: $9,736 per day for the intensive care room, nearly $409,000 for its transformation into a sterile room for 42 days, $82,000 for the use of a ventilator for 29 days, and nearly $100,000 for two days when his prognosis was life-threatening.
Flor is lucky. He is covered by Medicare, a government insurance program for the elderly, and should not have to take out his wallet, according to the Times.
But in a country where health care is the most expensive in the world — and the idea of socialising it remains hugely controversial — he said he feels “guilty” knowing that taxpayers will bear much of the cost.
“It was a million bucks to save my life, and of course I’d say that’s money well-spent … But I also know I might be the only one saying that,” the Times quoted him as saying.
Don’t say what you dont know, the government will pay the bill, America is not like Nigeria with corruption and bad governance