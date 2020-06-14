Akinwunmi Ambode, former Governor of Lagos State, who turned 57, earned the encomiums and well wishes of some Nigerians on Sunday as they celebrated him.

Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu was one of the few top personalities who have felicitated publicly with Ambode as of the time of filing this report.

Dele Modudu, prayed that God continues to bless him.

He said: “Happy birthday my very dear Brother, the former Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency MR AKINWUNMI AMBODE. May God almighty continue to bless and protect you and your family… Warmest regards always.”





Ever since he left office in an unceremonial manner, the former governor has chosen to retire to a quiet life.

The last time he was on social media was on May 28, 2019, when he handed over reins of government in Lagos State to His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu.

The last time his voice was heard was when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, raided his house in Epe and Ikoyi on learning that he just arrived from abroad around June last year.

The former governor went through a thorny road in 2019.

However, we pray the former governor continues to enjoy God’s grace in his life.