By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has ordered the immediate closure of the popular Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the territory.

This order issued by the FCT Task Force on Covid-19 is coming less than 24 hours after popular musician Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley thrilled party-goers at the mall, which was marred with intense criticism.

The event which was meant to be a “drive-in concert”, was organized by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival, and sponsored by Glenfiddich with tickets sold between the prices of N20,000 and N250,000.





In a trending video, excited Fans took no notice of the social distancing rule as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), because there was a large number of people at the venue and a few had their PPE’s(Personal Protection Equipments).

The FCT Ministerial Task Team on #COVID19 seals up Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of the dreaded pandemic in the territory. #COVID19FCT pic.twitter.com/JSXJhBb8m3 — Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) June 14, 2020