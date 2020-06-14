By Xinhua/NAN

The Cameroon army said Saturday evening that its rapid intervention battalion and navy have shot dead six armed pirates off the southern Cameroonian town of Idabato.

The pirates were aboard a flying boat Friday night in the Gulf of Guinea located in the northeasternmost part of the tropical Atlantic Ocean when Cameroonian forces on patrol opened fire at them.

The army said they recovered weapons, marijuana and money in Nigerian and Cameroonian currencies from the pirates.





It said that the “elimination” of the pirates was a significant step in fighting piracy that has become rampant in the Gulf of Guinea.

Businessmen from Cameroon sailing to Nigeria to buy goods are “regularly” attacked by pirates in the international waters, according to security reports.