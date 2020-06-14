By Xinhua/NAN

Two Filipino policemen have been killed and two others wounded after suspected Abu Sayyaf extremists attacked a police station in a remote town in Sulu province in the southern Philippines, a local official said on Sunday.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARRM) Interior and Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said the attack took place around 6:30 p.m. local time on Saturday in Parang town in Sulu.

He added that the two policemen died on their way to a local hospital.





The Abu Sayyaf Group is considered the smallest but most violent of the extremist groups in the southern Philippines.

The group, which has an estimated 400 fighters, is active in the impoverished island provinces of Sulu and Basilan.

The group is responsible for a series of kidnappings, deadly bombings, ambushes of security personnel, public beheading, assassinations, and extortion in the Mindanao region.

The group, which has been terrorizing the Philippine southern region since the 1990s, preys on foreign tourists, businessmen and fishermen not only from the Philippines but also from Indonesia and Malaysia.

It hides its victims in Philippine jungles or remote islands.