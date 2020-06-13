By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer-songwriter and dancer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan Ibile, has lambasted some notable figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry, including Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, and Joeboy on his Instastories.

The 25-year-old ZANKU originator called out the singers for different reasons on Saturday.

According to claimed that Burna Boy refused to congratulate him on the birth of his child, claimed that Oberz taught Kizz Daniel how to make music and implied that Joe Boy is ignorant of the music business in the now-deleted posts.





He wrote, “Joeboy fit sabi sing, e fit sabi fit get numbers pass me. Does he know about music business or is he just famous?”

“I told @burnaboygram that my girl had a child, instead of congrats he told if I knew what I was doing.

“iamkizzdaniel Can’t even blow his brother’s clothing line, how he wan blow @IK_Kuddy na user you! Just because of that word was why I must see him blow more than Kizz.”

On Thursday, Zlatan claimed that Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele asked him to stay away from Naira Marley who was one of the guests at the party she hosted at her Lekki home on April 6, in violation of the coronavirus lockdown which was in place at the time for which she was arrested and fined.

“@funkejenifaakindele said I should stay away from Naira Marley because of my brand. She f***ked with Naira Marley, they arrested her,” he wrote.