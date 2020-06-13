YouTuber and content creator Dimma Umeh is sharing a list of foundations handling rape cases in Nigeria for interested individuals to contribute funds to victims.

The rate at which rape cases have sky rocketed over the years is alarming and Dimma shares her opinion on how to curb the menace that has eaten deep into our society.

From police brutality to racism and frequent raping of innocent women, owing to the sick mentality of how they dressed and where they went, Dimma addresses it all in this video.



