Rotimi Amaechi: loses elder brother Dede

Dede Amaechi, the senior brother of Minister of Transportation, is dead.

President Muhammadu Buhari annouced the death.

It was in a condolence message to the minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

“In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Amaechi family and people of Rivers State,” Buhari said.





Buhari urged Amaechi to find strength in the legacies of his late brother.

Amaechi was the former Governor of Rivers State.

He was also two-time Director-General of Buhari’s election campaign.