By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s Deputy Chief of Staff on General Administration, Barrister Mikhail Adejare Adebisi, is dead.

According to the governor’s aide on new media, Ogungbemi Idowu, Adebisi died at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos State after a long illness.

The deceased, from Irepodun Local Government, died less than a year after he was inaugurated into office.