Siddi Buba, Deputy Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, has contracted coronavirus.

He disclosed his COVID-19 status to the state-owned media corporation.

The deputy speaker, who represents Kwami West in the state sixth assembly, has now joined other government officials on self-isolation.

Buba is the sixth lawmaker to test positive after the speaker and four others had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.





“Coronavirus is real and every laid down protocol should be respected,” he said, adding that “physical distancing, use of sanitiser, and face masks are sure means of escaping the pandemic”.