Siddi Buba, Deputy Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, has contracted coronavirus.
He disclosed his COVID-19 status to the state-owned media corporation.
The deputy speaker, who represents Kwami West in the state sixth assembly, has now joined other government officials on self-isolation.
Buba is the sixth lawmaker to test positive after the speaker and four others had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.
“Coronavirus is real and every laid down protocol should be respected,” he said, adding that “physical distancing, use of sanitiser, and face masks are sure means of escaping the pandemic”.
What do you think?