Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has congratulated former Head of State Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

The former President described Abubakar who turns 78 on Saturday as a great asset to the nation.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Jonathan recalled the noble role Gen. Abubakar played in the peaceful transfer of power from military rule to civilian administration which gave birth to the 4th Republic.

He also highlighted the role Abubakar has been playing towards promoting peace and unity of the country since leaving office.





Jonathan’s message read: “I congratulate you, family members, friends, and well-wishers on your 78th birthday. You are a statesman and patriot whose deep commitment to the progress and development of our great country is not in doubt.

“Every year, as our nation marks its democracy day, your name is a recurring theme in the story of Nigeria’s democratic consolidation for the noble role you played in the peaceful transfer of power from Military to Civilian administration; a feat that gave birth to the current Fourth Republic.

“You are a great asset to Nigeria. As a leader, you have promoted peace and unity in Nigeria and across the globe.

“Even in retirement, you have been on the course of nation-building as it can be seen in your dynamic role as the chairman of the National Peace Committee.

“As you celebrate, I pray for more years of God’s guidance, wisdom, peace, and sound health.

“On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday.”

Abdulsalami was born in Minna on 13 June 1942.