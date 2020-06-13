By Michael Adeshina
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has hinted that the embattled governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, may have decamped.
Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter page to reveal that he was “glad to hear that Obaseki has joined PDP.”
Fani-Kayode’s statement followed the disqualification of Obaseki from APC’s governorship primary election slated for July 22.
Obaseki was declared ineligible on Friday by the screening committee inaugurated by Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of APC and former godfather of the embattled governor.
The screening committee said Obaseki was disqualified on the basis of his Higher School Certificate.
According to the committee, Obaseki could not produce his Higher School Certificate.
Prof. Ayuba, Chairman of the committee, said the document he produced only attested to his attendance.
He also said the committee could not verify the governor’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.
Obaseki, however, noted that he will not appeal the party’s “unjust” judgment – which makes his move to another party imminent.
Reacting to his disqualification, Fani-Kayode had earlier stated that Obaseki bit the hand that fed him.
He said Obaseki learned his lesson the hard way.
But on Saturday, Fani-Kayode wished him luck on his journey to the Peoples Democratic Party.
His words;
Glad to hear that Obaseki has joined @OfficialPDPNig with (assuming it is true) all the LGA Chairmen & House of Assembly members in Edo state. He lost round 1 to Oshiomole and I hope that he has better luck in round 2. This is especially so now that we are on the same side!
However, Obaseki is yet to confirm or deny the statement made by Fani-Kayode.
Goddy please never make that mistake in your life to join PDP,
Femi Fani KAyode one of the worst enemy of Nigeria, is a looter, what advice does a looter has to give to anyone who made mistake, there’s more to this, Adam Oshomole did nothing wrong to Gov. Godwin Obaseki, Godwin Obaseki dance to the drum of APC, he saw it coming, he fell into there trap and they screwed him hard, you don’t mess with your boss, Goddy you bite the fingers that feeds you, this will serve as deterrent to others who has no respect for there boss, Oshomole still the National Chairman today, and he helped you to get there, Goddy you should have allowed him to have his way, no matter what, Oshomole still your boss, Ignore Fani Kayode because nothing good coming out of him, Femi has problem with him self. Never attempt to join PDP, go back to your party, your problem will be addressed, They are problem solver.