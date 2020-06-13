Saudi Arabia said it has intercepted 312 ballistic missiles sent to the kingdom by Houthi militia in Yemen.

The latest of the missiles targeted the Saudi town of Najran on Saturday.

It was intercepted and destroyed, the Arab Coalition spokesperson Col. Al-Maliki said.

Saudi Press Agency quoted Al-Maliki as saying that some civilians were slightly injured by falling debris.





But the attack did not result in any deaths.

The missile was launched from the Yemeni city of Sa’dah, according to SPA.

The Arab Coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015.

It aims to restore the UN-recognised government to power in Sanaa.

The government was ousted from the capital by the Iran-backed Houthis in late 2014.

The Houthis with their missiles have targeted various Saudi Arabian locations including Abha airport.

Al-Maliki added that 312 ballistic missiles targeting the Kingdom have been intercepted as of June 13.

In March, the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh and Jazan.