By Taiwo Okanlawon

Alexander Kareem, brother of a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem, has been shot dead in London.

According to The Sun UK, the 20-year-old student was gunned down close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London.

The student screamed out “help me” as he lay dying in the street at 12.40am.





Passers-by tried to give him CPR before paramedics reached the scene – but Alexander was pronounced dead a short time after.

A post-mortem revealed he died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

“His family is distraught. Alex wouldn’t talk down to anyone – he was friends with everybody,” a friend told The Sun.

“They are all good people. His sister Khafi spreads positivity through her YouTube account. She wakes up and prays for people at 7.30 every morning.

“Alex’s brother is trying to get back from Australia to grieve with the rest of his family, his mum is completely devastated.”

“After leaving school Alex was the same goofy guy – he was always happy – and always had a smile on his face,” the friend added.

Dozens of colourful bouquets had been left near the scene of shooting yesterday along with a bottle of brandy and a crucifix.

Mourners left tributes, including one photo showing Alexander with classmates with a message reading “You will always be in our hearts”.

Other pictures were left surrounded by candles, showing the tragic victim as a youth dressed in a blue rugby kit.

One message read: “You’re my hero, so brave. The point of death is there is a heaven.”

Two lads stood by the tributes in silence and wept last night, before pouring water on the flowers.

Another of his pals, 20, who lives in the area, said: “None of our friends moved since school and we see each other around.

“You would see Alex at the pub. He wasn’t tied up in anything, he had no beef and was a sound person.

“That’s why it has hit us hard. Nobody expected it to happen to him.

“People have made comments when they walk past here, they say he was involved in the wrong life.

“Sadly some people see a black boy in a tracksuit and assume he is a gang member, but they’re wrong.

“Alex was the fastest sprinter in primary school, where he went to Good Shepherd. He was always athletic.”

Police are appealing for information about a white Range Rover driven by his killers which was found burned out three miles away in Ealing.

Det Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “We are determined to bring those responsible for this unnecessary and terrifying violence to justice.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses who may have seen or heard what happened to come forward.

“The white Range Rover seen in the area and later found burned out is also a key part of the investigation.”