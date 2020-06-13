The Edo All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives, has endorsed Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as its candidate.

The endorsement comes ahead of the June 22 governorship primaries of the party in the state.

Three aspirants will seek the nod of the party members to become the torch bearer in the 19 September governorship election.

In a statement by the six APC members,the caucus said that the resolution was taken after an extensive consultation across the state.





The lawmakers also supported the method the leadership of the party adopted for the governorship primaries.

“As members of the party, we hereby restate our full support for the method the party has chosen as their preferred method, for the forthcoming primaries in Edo.

“In reaching this conclusion, we considered safety, security and logistics reasons as well as political inclusiveness and compliance to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines and regulations.’’

The lawmakers commended the party men and women for their resilience and support.

Among the caucus members are Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (Owan Federal Constituency), Mr Johnson Oghuma (Etsako Federal Constituency)/.