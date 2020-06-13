By Michael Adeshina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, will not get the party’s governorship ticket on a silver platter if he decides to join.

Although, the party said the embattled governor will be welcomed into its fold.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this on Friday.





Ologbondiyan said: “Yes, we will accept him, of course.”

On PDP’s governorship ticket for Obaseki, he said: “Joining a party is different from contesting an election. These are two separate things. People join political parties from their wards. We are in touch with our Edo State chapter and they have not told us that the governor had joined our party(as of 6.57 pm on Friday).”

However, PDP had screened the three aspirants seeking the ticket for the Edo election on its platform – which signals the close of nominations.

But a party source hinted that the eventual winner of the PDP ticket might be persuaded to withdraw from the race for Obaseki, The Nation reported.

Governor Obaseki was yesterday disqualified from seeking re-election on the platform of the APC as he was screened out by the party’s screening committee.

The governor has said that he would not appeal the decision – which has fueled the speculations of his decampment to another party.

However, on Saturday morning, Former Aviation Minister Fani-Kayode hinted that Obaseki may have secretly joined the Peoples Democratic Party with the aim of contesting for his second term on the platform.