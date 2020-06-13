Show host, model and media personality Denrele Edun had different photo sessions for his big day and h took to social media to share messages with his fans.

The 39 year old seems pretty excited for his new age, achievements, including failures and success story so far in the entertainment industry.

Read his caption:

HAPPY 39TH BIRTHDAY TO ME;

Yes, me!

ADENRELE OLUFEMI ADEYEMI RAJEEV RAJA AKANBI SAMUEL EDUN!





I’m proud of you.

I’m proud of how far you’ve come, of who you are, and of whom you’re becoming.

I’m proud of the success that has brought you where you are and the failures that have taught you so many lessons.

Today, we celebrate your dreams, your passion for life…

Today we celebrate YOU.

This year has been a crazy one;

You’ve learned what love really means, the lengths to which friendship can be tested (and lost), and you’ve managed to get some “alone” time in the process.

But you were ready…

Ready to create!

Ready to collaborate!

Ready to learn!

And even though sometimes life feels like nothing is working to your advantage, I want you to know that you are here now, and you’re exactly where you need to be.

Work every day to develop an open mind. Those with narrowed thinking will only ever experience within the tunnel they’ve enclosed themselves. But those open to change will experience life.

THE MEANING OF LIFE IS THE MEANING YOU CREATE YOURSELF.

So spend your time with people who mean a lot to you and do the things that mean the most.

Enjoy the process.

Don’t overload yourself.

Be patient.

You are still young (Yes, even at 39), you are still learning.

Remember that this current version of yourself loves you… and nothing is going to change that.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DENRELE EDUN.

Born in Hamburg, Germany, to a Yoruba father and an Indian-Mauritius mother, Denrele is the only son and has two sisters. The social media sensation grew up in Germany and came to Nigeria when he was five where he attended St Gregory’s College, Ikoyi and the University of Lagos.

Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun popularly known as Denrele, was lead dancer for “The Iroko Band’ managed by filmmaker, Dr Ola Balogun. The multiple award winner later became a Backup dancer for LexyDoo, Ruggedman, Jazzman Olofin, 2Shotz, Lady Di and also “Stage Shakers”.