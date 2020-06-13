By Taiwo Okanlawon
The Federal Government on Friday said that 102 Nigerians evacuated from Egypt have arrived the country.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made this known on his verified Twitter handle, adding that 260 others were expected to arrive Nigeria from India on Saturday.
“102 Nigerians arrived from Egypt and 260 are expected on Saturday tomorrow morning from India.
“Air Peace will be bringing in the passengers from India while EgyptAir brought the ones from Egypt, ” he said.
— Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) June 12, 2020
Meanwhile, Ms. Sarah Sanda, Special Assistant, Media, to Onyeama while speaking with newsmen, said that the evacuation was done following the new protocols.
