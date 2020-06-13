The number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana has increased to 11,118.

This was after 262 new cases were confirmed on Saturday morning.

Ghana Health Service (GHS) said 53 infected people under treatment recovered.

The number of recoveries is now 3,979.





With the latest update, the number of active cases in Ghana stands at 7,091.

The death toll remains at 48, while 24 people are in severe conditions.

Four of the critically-ill are on ventilators.

Ghana is one of 10 main countries driving up the COVID-19 infection numbers in Africa, WHO said.

The national figure is second to Nigeria’s 15,181 cases.