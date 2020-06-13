The coronavirus has spread to the Bauchi correctional facility, with 17 inmates now infected.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) said.

Mohammed is also the chairman of Bauchi State Contact Tracing Committee on COVID-19.

In an update of the virus situation in the state, Mohammed also said that 51 medical officers have tested positive.





He said one of the medical personnel died of the virus, in the line of duty.

He said an isolation centre had been established in the correctional facility.

He advised health workers in the state to be very vigilant.

He asked them to ensure that they properly make use of their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at all times.

He said that the state government was conducting an active community search.

This is being done by taking samples from members of the communities for testing.

“We are engaged in massive community search, trying to take samples of members of the communities,’’ said the BASPHCDA boss.

Bauchi state had so far recorded 402 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Two hundred and thirty of the cases have been discharged.

There had been 11 deaths, while 161 patients are on admission.