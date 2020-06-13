This week’s episode of DIY With King Tonto is out by Nollywood star and humanitarian Tonto Dikeh. The business woman is teaching fans how to make a home made deodorant.

‘I get called a stingy woman because I love to make almost everything I use on a daily basis by my self and in the comfort of my home..

The only thing I can’t make at home is chocolate, every other thing I make from scratch for my house hold…

This way I get to control the amount of unwanted chemicals that goes into my body…

You will be so shocked at the amount of chemicals we furnish our system with just because we bought it off a shell…

I rather be called stingy wife than be called a SICK WIFE..💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃

Cc @abujafinest (THE NEW PROJECT MANAGER FOR DIY WITH KINGTONTO)’ the mom of one wrote.





Dikeh is a Port Harcourt born actor. She has a son King Andre with ex husband Olakunle Churchill.